South Africa 3.8.2018 03:23 pm

Body of woman found at Chapman’s Peak identified

Citizen Reporter
Chapman's Peak. Image: Twitter/@Winelands

Last Sunday, the 63-year-old had gone for a walk at the peak, but never returned.

Police have confirmed that the body found at Chapman’s Peak in Cape Town on Thursday has positively been identified as Plumstead resident Bronwen Houghton, according to EWN.

Last Sunday, the 63-year-old had gone for a walk at the peak, but never returned, prompting her daughter to open a missing persons case. Her car was later found by a friend near Chapman’s Peak.

The missing persons alert sent out by the Pink Ladies. Image: Twitter

The Wilderness Search and Rescue team found her body on Thursday. The cause of death has not yet been identified, and an inquest docket has been opened.

