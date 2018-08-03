Cape Town’s desalination plants are finally fully functional

All three of Cape Town’s desalination plants are now fully functional, reports EWN.

This comes after major delays at the Monwabisi desalination plant due to disputes between the City and the local community. Monwabisi is now also fully functional, and is capable of producing seven million litres of water a day.

The temporary desalination plant in Strandfontein was used while Monwabisi was under construction, and can produce 4.7 million litres of water a day.

Desalination is the process of using heat to remove salt and other minerals from water, to provide fresh drinking water.

Despite good rains, Cape Town is still in the midst of a debilitating drought. The city requires 85% water storage for current water restrictions to be lifted, according to News24.

The city is currently exploring more ways to save water and provide a stable water supply. Capetonians are also aware of the critical need to comply with restrictions, in order for them to be lifted.

