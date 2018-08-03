Are Western Cape people not ‘our people’? asks Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi has questioned the African National Congress’ (ANC) move to announce its decision to amend the Constitution before the Western Cape leg of the land expropriation hearings.

The hearings began in June across the country after Parliament adopted a motion for a constitutional review of section 25, which deals with land expropriation without compensation.

The ANC held parliament’s joint constitutional review committee was to hold its public hearings in the Western Cape.

The ANC has received criticism for its move, and on Friday, the IFP’s Buthelezi also joined in on the chorus.

“What message was the ANC trying to send by announcing its decision to amend the Constitution just hours before the people of the Western Cape were given their chance to express an opinion? Are the people of the Western Cape not ‘our people’? Do the views of almost 6 million people, many of whom are farmers, carry no weight with the ANC?” he asked.

He said the constitutional review process was instituted by parliament to enable all South Africans to participate.

“This process is not yet complete. Even after the hearings in the Western Cape, the hundreds of thousands of submissions from around the country will need to be analysed and tested by the joint constitutional review committee before a recommendation is made to parliament.

“But none of that matters anymore, because the ANC has already decided what they will make parliament do. This is not just a slap in the face of parliament, but a slap in the face to all South Africans. With this level of disrespect for the parliamentary process, there is no hope that the democratic voice will be heard,” he said.

He urged parliament to reaffirm its authority and to engage the ANC on its “public disrespect” of the parliamentary processes.

Land hearings began on Wednesday in Oudtshoorn, the committee then moved to Beaufort West on Thursday.

On Friday, the hearings moved to Swellendam, while the people of the Cape Town would have an opportunity to voice their views on the land question on Saturday.

