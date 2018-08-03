 
South Africa 3.8.2018 01:53 pm

As Cele announces progress in CIT heist arrests, another heist happens

Julie Maule

The heist, which took place at The Glen, comes a day after Police Minister Bheki Cele announced the arrest of 42 CIT heist suspects.

A cash-in-transit (CIT) heist took place at the Glen Shopping Centre on Friday morning, reports Comaro Chronicle.

Security personal in conjunction with SAPS responded to the robbery, which took place in a service passage at The Glen shopping centre in Johannesburg.

The scene has been secured, and no injuries were reported. Suspects are still at large, and police are currently on the scene investigating the incident.

The shopping centre is currently trading as normal.

