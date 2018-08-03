As Cele announces progress in CIT heist arrests, another heist happens

A cash-in-transit (CIT) heist took place at the Glen Shopping Centre on Friday morning, reports Comaro Chronicle.

Security personal in conjunction with SAPS responded to the robbery, which took place in a service passage at The Glen shopping centre in Johannesburg.

READ MORE: Cash-in-transit heists pushed to outskirts of SA as police arrest 42 suspects

The scene has been secured, and no injuries were reported. Suspects are still at large, and police are currently on the scene investigating the incident.

The shopping centre is currently trading as normal.

ARMED ROBBERY : PICK N PAY. THE GLEN MALL. OAKDENE. JHB SOUTH. GP. MONEY TRUCK ROBBERY. PERPS IN GETAWAY SILVER VW POLO. FH03JSGP. GUARDS DISARMED. MONEY TAKEN. — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) August 3, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android