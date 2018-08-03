Oudtshoorn matriculant stabbed to death

Angelo Manewil was stabbed in the neck and chest after he was suspected of theft, reports Oudtshoorn Courant.

He succumbed to his injuries on the scene. Manewil, affectionately known as Angel, was a matric learner at Môrester High School.

Captain Louis Visser, spokesperson for Oudtshoorn police, said at a media briefing that the incident occurred last Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: North West High Court visits Coligny teenager’s murder scene

“It is suspected that the deceased robbed a 17-year-old. The deceased allegedly gestured to the teenager and other people with a knife. The accused allegedly stabbed the deceased in the neck in self-defence.

“The 39-year-old suspect was arrested, and a case of murder has been opened. The case did not appear in court on Monday, and the suspect was released. Police were instructed by the court to investigate more eyewitness claims.”

Two eyewitnesses who were with Manewil before he was stabbed to death, who wish to remain anonymous, say it is untrue that Manewil tried to rob someone. They said they would submit their statements to police.

“Everyone is lying and making Angel out to be the enemy. The truth is that Angel was sitting on the pavement when someone else tried to rob the teenager of their watch and cellphone. One of Angel’s friends got involved, and the stolen goods were recovered.”

Eyewitness accounts indicate that two men suddenly attacked Manewil.

“One of Angel’s friends tried to protect him from the men. One man broke a beer bottle and stabbed him in the neck. Angel fell, and was unable to run away. The other man then stabbed Angel in the chest with a knife. Angel died in one of his friend’s arms. We were there, and Angel did nothing wrong.”

Manewil’s mother, Antoinette, is stunned at the violent nature of the murder.

“I hear people say he wanted to rob someone. The people who were with him paint a different picture. They say he did not harm anyone. What is especially sad is that we were in the process of preparing for his upcoming matric dance. He was so excited and could not stop talking about it. Now my child has been murdered.”

Sarah Minnies, Manewil’s grandmother who raised him, said investigating officers had not yet made contact with his family.

“Not one policeman or detective has been to see us yet. If my child did something wrong, people could have called the police. No one has the right to take someone else’s life.”

This article was translated from Afrikaans. Read the original article here.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android