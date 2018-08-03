 
Fidelity recovers portion of money stolen in Mpumalanga CIT heist

Yoliswa Hlatshwayo

Advanced technology made it impossible for the suspects to access all the money despite bombing the van twice and spraying 80 bullets on it.

The suspects who reportedly fled in three cars after a heist on Thursday in KaNyamazane, Mpumalanga, are still at large and Fidelity is working closely with the local police to follow up on any leads, Mpumalanga News reports.

Fidelity Cash Solutions’ Arthur Gibson said the driver of the van sustained only minor injuries.

Gibson also indicated that although a significant portion of the money was recovered, the unlawful use of explosives remained a key concern across the country. “Our primary concern is always the well-being of our own employees and the protection of our client’s assets, and the use of explosives is a worrying trend which remains unchecked,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Police Bheki Cele announced 42 suspects linked to CIT robberies were arrested during a media briefing at Tembisa Police Station on Thursday.

