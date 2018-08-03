 
South Africa 3.8.2018

EFF dissatisfied with Soweto clinic assessment

Mandlakayise Hlatshwayo
Lulama Memela, Vusi Mahlasela (Behind,) Phumzile Ntshangase, Vusi Sithole (Behind,) and Pamela Mazibuko stand as one.



Diepkloof residents who are members of the red berets plan to take up the matter with the relevant people.

Diepkloof residents from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) assessed the service delivery from their local clinic, and they are not happy, they told Soweto Urban.

Their branch secretary for ward 28, Lulama Memela, explained they were not impressed by the conditions of the clinic at all. They plan to take up the matter with the relevant people because residents deserve good service delivery.

Public relations (PR) councillor for the party Lucky Tshabalala said: “Four wards only have one clinic, and this is wrong. The number of their resources does not even match the approximate number of the patients that walk in the clinic per day.”

Tshabalala ascertained that these matters would be taken up to the MEC for the Gauteng department of health because these matters were “above the clinic”.

Thulani Xengetwa mentioned how they had observed that the ill residents had to stand in a queue when entering the clinic in the morning. “This doesn’t make any sense.

“I mean, how is a sick person expected to stand for so long? We have come to observe and record the people’s woes so that we can bring the change that is necessary because the EFF cares.”

Pamela Mazibuko, Thulani Xengetwa with his arm around Nomonde Khama, Sipho Phangwa and Vusi Mahlasela.

Tshabalala said: “Overall, we want the department of health to do something. They must acceleration the hiring of staff, provide the clinic with new and adequate equipment. We know that next year we are coming, and we are going to bring this change.”

Phumzile Ntshangase, a member of the party and a resident of Diepkloof, said the EFF is all about action.

“Take a look at the Fees Must Fall issue, Julius Malema rolled with it, and now its an actual thing and the land without expropriation issue as well, Malema brought it up, and it’s happening.”

