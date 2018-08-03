Transport MEC taking sides in Gautrain strike talks – Untu

United National Transport Union (Untu) has accused Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Ismail Vadi for taking sides with their Gautrain employers after he allegedly failed to make an intervention in failed negotiation talks.

Untu spokesperson Sonja Carstens said Gautrain workers affiliated to the union continued to picket at the Midrand station as Gautrain operator, Bombela Operating Company (BOC), remained silent after their last talks on Saturday.

Carstens said Untu had hoped Vadi would make an attempt to resolve the dispute between the two parties, but that they were disappointed when he seemed to take the side of the employer by allegedly warning picketing employees to stop intimidating those who wanted to work.

“We are not intimidating anyone,” said Carstens. “One would expect a leader of his [Vadi] stature to intervene and try to solve the matter, but it seems he has taken the side of the BOC [the operator].

“So for now, we are still striking.”

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said while the negotiations remained deadlocked, they are willing to engage further “should Untu wish to reconsider the offer that the company has tabled”.

She said if the strike were to continue into next week, contingency plans would remain in place and be adjusted on an ongoing basis depending on the demand.

Melitah Madiba, spokesperson for Vadi, denied that the MEC is taking sides in the dispute.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android