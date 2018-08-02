SACP Gauteng calls for an integrity commission to protect state organs

The Gauteng South African Communist Party (SACP) will march to the judicial commission of inquiry on state capture when it gets under way on August 22.

The communist party made the announcement during a briefing on Thursday, where it gave an update on the outcomes of its provincial executive committee (PEC) lekgotla.

The party said it had already made an application for the march.

The SACP called for the immediate establishment of a provincial alliance integrity commission to “protect the provincial government from exposure to corruption, looting and maladministration”.

“The PEC lekgotla resolved to engage Alliance partners to establish a provincial alliance integrity commission empowered to act as the final clearing house on all matters relating to the deployment of all cadres to organs of the state,” the party said.

The party said the commission would ensure individuals deployed to state organs upheld integrity, moral and ethical principles.

“We further believe that the composition of the integrity commission should be agreed by the alliance. It should be constituted of men and women that will uphold integrity, moral and ethical values without fear, favour or prejudice,” party said in a statement.

The SACP said state capture was a threat to the national and provincial government’s capacity to grow the economy, create jobs, eradicate poverty and reduce inequalities.

“We believe that an efficient, decisive and effective alliance integrity commission will add new impetus and momentum to the new wave of hope unleashed by the post-Nasrec period under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We believe that this will also strengthen the process by the provincial government to submit all outstanding investigation cases to law enforcement agencies to root out parasitic networks of corporate capture in our province.”

The party said it would urgently meet with the recently elected PECs of the ANC, Cosatu and that of Sanco to engage them on its proposal.

