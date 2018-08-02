 
South Africa 2.8.2018 02:50 pm

Legendary playwright and actor Winston Ntshona dies

Citizen Reporter
The late Winston Ntshona. Picture: YouTube.

The local theatre legend and anti-apartheid activist passed away on Thursday morning after an eight-year battle with illness.

South African theatre legend Winston Ntshona has passed away at 76.

The playwright and actor’s son Lawula confirmed that the award-winning theatre performer and creator died at 8am on Thursday after an eight-year battle with illness.

Tributes immediately began pouring in for the man best known for his work with actor John Kani and playwright Athol Fugard, with whom he founded the Serpent Players theatre group in Port Elizabeth in 1965.

“Thus far we are just reeling in shock but we are coming together as a family,” said Lawula, adding that a statement would be released by the family on Thursday.

Ntshona received global recognition alongside Kani for their work, including a Tony Award for writing and acting in Sizwe Banzi is Dead in 1975. He also won a National Order Award in 2010 alongside other notable South Africans.

Then president Jacob Zuma, who gave Ntshona the award, said he “used the stage to expose life under apartheid to the world”.

In 2012 a street in the arts precinct in Port Elizabeth was named after Ntshona. Kani and Fugard received the same honour.

