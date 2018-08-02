Body of missing girl, 13, found in Ermelo

While thousands of women marched across the country yesterday against gender-based violence as part of the #TotalShutdown #NoMore protests, a Mpumalanga family mourned the death of their 13-year-old daughter whose body was found near Ermelo Airport in the Msukaligwa local municipality.

The family was left grief-stricken after the body of Dimpho Sinenhlanhla Malevu was found on Tuesday afternoon.

It was dumped in a field near the Ermelo Airport on Hendrina Road. She had been missing since Saturday.

Dimpho, a pupil at the local Afrikaans primary school, was reported missing by her mother.

Police have confirmed that a murder docket has been opened. No arrest has been made.

Anyone with information can contact investigation officer Sipho Mokoena on 071-819-237-8389.

