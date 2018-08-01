 
South Africa 1.8.2018 06:29 pm

Zimbabweans take to social media after Harare shootings

Citizen reporter and ANA
Picture: Twitter

Picture: Twitter

When bullets started flying and tanks entered the streets of Harare, Zimbabweans headed to Twitter to express their fears and disgust.

Zimbabweans took to social media this afternoon to share their fears after at least one person was shot dead in the country’s capital as armed forces opened fire with live ammunition at MDC Alliance supporters.

The supporters were protesting over electoral results in Harare.

Before the military was called in, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the ruling Zanu-PF presidential hopeful, called for calm.

The slain citizen was reportedly shot near Zanu-PF Harare provincial offices, although police could not confirm this, and several more were left injured after MDC Alliance supporters took to the streets amid a delay in the release of the results of the presidential election.

The Zimbabwean Electoral Commission (ZEC) said the presidential results would no longer be announced today, as there were still processes to be followed to allow candidates to verify the results. The opposition accuses ZEC and Zanu-PF of colluding to avert the will of the people.

Some people, including South Africans, took to Twitter to speak out against the violence.

African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member Zizi Kodwa said Chamisa’s “inflammatory and reckless” statements led to the violent protests.

In the days after the July 30 vote, Chamisa has on a few occasions said that his party, the MDC Alliance, has won.

Meanwhile, some Twitter users have called on the military to be withdrawn from the city.

A number of them said Chamisa should take some responsibility for the outbreak of violence.

Many Zimbabweans also posted photos from the run-in with the military with emotional messages.

