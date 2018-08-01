 
menu
South Africa 1.8.2018 03:08 pm

Ndlozi says Malema fired a toy gun

Citizen reporter
EFF spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and national communications manager Sixolise Gcilishe at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, 27 July 2018. Picture: ANA

EFF spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and national communications manager Sixolise Gcilishe at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, 27 July 2018. Picture: ANA

The EFF spokesperson says it was a toy gun that Malema had fired, and that the shot coincided with the sound of fireworks.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says party leader Julius Malema did not fire a high-powered automatic rifle into the air at the gathering for the party’s fifth birthday celebrations in the Eastern Cape on Saturday, but rather that it was a toy.

Video footage emerged showing Malema firing what appeared to be a high-calibre automatic rifle, which has led to the EFF being criticised for promoting political violence, with the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) eThekwini Region calling for a probe into the matter and for Malema to be charged under the Firearms Control Act.

Providing clarity on the matter on Jacaranda FM, Ndlozi said: “It was not a real gun, it was a simulation which collaborated with the fireworks. We use it, and we always do, to evoke both the celebrations and the memory of the struggle of our past as black people in South Africa, so it’s not a real firearm, it’s not a firearm, actually, and no bullets were fired […] it’s a toy gun, it’s a toy.”

It was earlier reported that the party said their leader had been firing blanks at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, in the Eastern Cape, on Saturday.

This cannot be confirmed.

Watch the video below:

ALSO READ: Malema under fire for ‘assault rifle’ shots at birthday bash

Related Stories
AfriForum lays complaint against Malema’s bodyguard over rifle video 3.8.2018
EFF congratulates Mnangagwa for election victory 3.8.2018
EFF dissatisfied with Soweto clinic assessment 3.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.