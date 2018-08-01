WATCH: Car break-in caught on camera

CCTV footage of suspects breaking into a bakkie at Westend Shopping Centre has emerged.

The bakkie was driven by Dawid Theron and belonged to Daisy Business Solutions, Lowvelder reports.

Theron said he parked the bakkie at about 7.30pm on Monday, and went inside the centre to grab some takeaways.

He said on his return, he noticed that something was missing from the bakkie.

“The suspects broke the lock on the passenger’s door and stole a technician tool box to the value of about R6 000 to R8 000 and some copier toner cartridges. The items were kept behind the driver’s seat,” said Theron.

The suspects could be seen on CCTV getting away in a silver VW Polo sedan.

Callum MacPherson, of Hi-Tech Security, said they have identified the suspects, and were expecting to make arrests soon.

“We advise motorists not to leave their valuable items in their cars. We further urge the public to report this vehicle wherever they see it, as it has been involved in many crime incidents around shopping centres in Mbombela,” said MacPherson.

