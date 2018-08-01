 
menu
South Africa 1.8.2018 03:16 pm

WATCH: Car break-in caught on camera

Richard Nkosi

CCTV footage of suspects breaking into a bakkie at Westend Shopping Centre in Nelspruit has emerged.

CCTV footage of suspects breaking into a bakkie at Westend Shopping Centre has emerged.

The bakkie was driven by Dawid Theron and belonged to Daisy Business Solutions, Lowvelder reports.

READ MORE: Six brand-new bakkies stolen from Nelson Mandela Metro

Theron said he parked the bakkie at about 7.30pm on Monday, and went inside the centre to grab some takeaways.

He said on his return, he noticed that something was missing from the bakkie.

“The suspects broke the lock on the passenger’s door and stole a technician tool box to the value of about R6 000 to R8 000 and some copier toner cartridges. The items were kept behind the driver’s seat,” said Theron.

The suspects could be seen on CCTV getting away in a silver VW Polo sedan.

Callum MacPherson, of Hi-Tech Security, said they have identified the suspects, and were expecting to make arrests soon.

“We advise motorists not to leave their valuable items in their cars. We further urge the public to report this vehicle wherever they see it, as it has been involved in many crime incidents around shopping centres in Mbombela,” said MacPherson.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
WATCH: Nelspruit tow truck drivers’ tiff turns ugly 24.7.2018
Man dies as bakkie rolls on N1 in Cape Town 22.7.2018
Mercedes-Benz X-Class bakkie gets a dose of Thule 5.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.