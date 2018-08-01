 
South Africa 1.8.2018 02:13 pm

WATCH: Henri van Breda’s girlfriend – ‘He’s not a killer’

A4W News
Henri Van Breda is hancuffed and led out of the Western Cape High Court after being sentenced for killing his parents and brother and maiming his sister with an axe in their luxury home in 2015, in Cape Town on June 7, 2018. Pisture: AFP PHOTO / RODGER BOSCH

Danielle Janse van Rensburg says Henri is a kind, sensitive, and selfless person who would ‘never be able to hurt anything’.

Despite being convicted and jailed for the brutal murders of his family members, Henri van Breda’s girlfriend is convinced that he is innocent…

She believes that Van Breda is not a killer, but a victim. This is what she told 60 Minutes Australia reporter Liz Hayes in an exclusive interview. Snippets of the interview were posted on social media (below).

According to Danielle Janse van Rensburg – who has been dating Van Breda since 2015 – Henri is a kind, sensitive, and selfless person who would “never be able to hurt anything”. The pair met a year after Van Breda’s family were brutally slaughtered in their home.

According to Janse van Rensburg, Van Breda has “told her everything” that he can remember about the horrific events that took place, and she is convinced that the version he told the court was true.

She is hopeful that Van Breda’s appeal against his conviction and prison sentence will be successful. The appeal will take place on 14 August this year.

Watch the interview with Janse van Rensburg below:

