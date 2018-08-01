WATCH: Henri van Breda’s girlfriend – ‘He’s not a killer’

Despite being convicted and jailed for the brutal murders of his family members, Henri van Breda’s girlfriend is convinced that he is innocent…

She believes that Van Breda is not a killer, but a victim. This is what she told 60 Minutes Australia reporter Liz Hayes in an exclusive interview. Snippets of the interview were posted on social media (below).

According to Danielle Janse van Rensburg – who has been dating Van Breda since 2015 – Henri is a kind, sensitive, and selfless person who would “never be able to hurt anything”. The pair met a year after Van Breda’s family were brutally slaughtered in their home.

According to Janse van Rensburg, Van Breda has “told her everything” that he can remember about the horrific events that took place, and she is convinced that the version he told the court was true.

She is hopeful that Van Breda’s appeal against his conviction and prison sentence will be successful. The appeal will take place on 14 August this year.

Watch the interview with Janse van Rensburg below:

EXTRA #60Mins | Henri van Breda's drug taking history, watching an axe murdering documentary on the night of the attack, and falling asleep in court during sentencing. – Danielle Janse Van Rensburg responds to all the myths surrounding Henri's murder trial. pic.twitter.com/88m5MqbgGs — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) July 30, 2018

Brought to you by All4Women