Extreme weather could lead to runaway fires in northern KZN

Extreme weather conditions today can lead to runaway fires, warns the Fire Prevention Association (FPA).

Steven Hibbert, KZN’s fire prevention officer, explained to Vryheid Herald that humidity is low, while temperature and wind speed in the area is picking up, creating favourable conditions for runaway fires.

READ MORE: Veldfire wreaks havoc in Newcastle

“Nothing should be burned today. Do not start any fires, don’t even burn a dirt hole. It could have disastrous consequences,” warns Hibbert.

“We already have a high fire index of 78 in the Utrecht mountains, and a high fire index of 70 in Lenjane. Vryheid currently has a fire danger index of 40, but this will get higher as the winds pick up during the day.”

Members of the community are urged to contact Hibbert urgently on 083 769 0467 if they observe any fires.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android