VIDEOS: Shark frenzy at Illovo Beach as sardine run enters sixth week

It’s been six weeks since the first sardines of 2018 came through Amanzimtoti, the longest sardine run the region has experienced in many years, reports South Coast Sun.

A video taken by James Ballard in Illovo Beach shows how sharks have still not had their full of sardines.

Watch the video below:

Another video taken by Warren Chard at Chain Rocks in July shows sharks following the net full of sardines right into ankle-deep water.

