South Africa 1.8.2018 01:53 pm

VIDEOS: Shark frenzy at Illovo Beach as sardine run enters sixth week

Natalie Glinister

Sharks have appeared in the shallow waters of Illovo Beach, much to the surprise of beachgoers.

It’s been six weeks since the first sardines of 2018 came through Amanzimtoti, the longest sardine run the region has experienced in many years, reports South Coast Sun.

A video taken by James Ballard in Illovo Beach shows how sharks have still not had their full of sardines.

READ MORE: Be mindful of dwindling sardine numbers ahead of this year’s sardine run

Watch the video below: 

Another video taken by Warren Chard at Chain Rocks in July shows sharks following the net full of sardines right into ankle-deep water.

