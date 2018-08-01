 
South Africa 1.8.2018 01:15 pm

Bomb threat at Vereeniging mosque

Citizen Reporter

An alleged explosive device was found at a mosque in Roshnee. It has since been confirmed to be a hoax bomb.

An unknown man was caught dropping off a suspicious bag at the Masjid Taqwa mosque in Vereneeging on Monday afternoon, reports News24.

Security guards reported seeing the man after he dropped of the bag.

READ MORE: ‘Bomb’ now found inside Verulam mosque in KZN

Upon closer inspection, it was found that the bag contained a homemade bomb. He has since been arrested, charged with illegal possession of explosives, and is expected to appear in the Vereneeging Maginstrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Fikile Funda confirmed the incident, adding the suspect is a 36-year-old man not known to the community. The suspect did not explain why he was at the mosque.

Details to follow as more information becomes available.

