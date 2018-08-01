 
South Africa 1.8.2018 12:43 pm

PMB pensioner’s throat slit, adding to recent string of similar killings

Keroshini Paltu and Bongeka Sibisi
Police at the murder scene at the Jacaranda Lodge in Pietermaritz Street, where another pensioner has been found murdered

A third pensioner has been murdered in the Pietermaritzburg CBD in less than a month.

An 89-year-old pensioner was found with her throat slit at her apartment in the Jacaranda Lodge, a retirement village in Pietermaritz Street on Tuesday morning, Pietermaritzburg Public Eye reports.

It is uncertain as to who discovered the body. Police and forensic experts are currently combing the scene while hysterical scenes play out at the village.

Police outside the apartment where the murdered pensioner was found

Another elderly woman, who lives at the complex, became hysterical on hearing the news, and had to be treated by paramedics at the scene.

A pair of scissors, believed to be the murder weapon, was found at the scene.

Police spokesperson Captain Khosi Khonjelwayo confirmed the murder, saying the body was found at about 8.15am and that there was a break-in at the apartment – with the suspect gaining access to the property from the back.

On July 21, an 89-year-old disabled man was also found murdered at the Jacaranda Lodge. He had been stabbed in the head. A pair of scissors was also found at the scene. Electronic goods were stolen.

On July 11, 92-year-old resident at the Kenwyn Old Age Home on Pietermaritz Street was found dead by a cleaner. It is believed the woman had been strangled to death, while a small flat-screen TV and two cellphones were taken.

Police investigations into those murders continue.

