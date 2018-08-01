Rush to ‘toilet’ lands motorist behind bars

A motorcyclist clocking 185km/h was one of four motorists arrested for speeding on the R21 on Saturday.
Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago, metro police spokesperson, said the operation was conducted between the Griffiths and Yaldwin turnoffs from 7am to 11am in a 100km/h zone.
At 7.58am ,a 21-year-old male driver on a white Suzuki motorcycle, who claimed to be late for work, was nabbed doing 185km/h.
The rest were males in two sedans and an SUV, who clocked between 166 and 168km/h. Two claimed to have been late for work, while the third driver stated the bathroom was his target.
“All four arrested drivers were charged at the Boksburg North Police Station for reckless and negligent driving,” Kgasago said.
At 12.20pm, on the N12 eastbound between the Rondebult and Atlas exits, a 57-year-old male driver was arrested when clocked at 176km/h in this 120km/h zone, advancing the reason that he was testing his brand new silver Porsche Cayenne SUV.
He was also booked in at Boksburg North Police Station.
