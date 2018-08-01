Rush to ‘toilet’ lands motorist behind bars

A motorcyclist clocking 185km/h was one of four motorists arrested for speeding on the R21 on Saturday.

Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago, metro police spokesperson, said the operation was conducted between the Griffiths and Yaldwin turnoffs from 7am to 11am in a 100km/h zone.

At 7.58am ,a 21-year-old male driver on a white Suzuki motorcycle, who claimed to be late for work, was nabbed doing 185km/h.