Hundreds of Olifantsfontein residents arrested for ongoing public violence

More than 200 residents of L&J Informal Settlement in Olifantsfontein, who have engaged in running battles with law enforcement for the past eight weeks, were arrested for public violence last week Thursday, Kempton Express reports.

Police made 268 arrests, which followed the blockading of the M57, the torching of three motor vehicles and pelting of passing vehicles with stones, said Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago, metro police spokesperson.

“The protesters have been creating havoc by barricading main roads in the area, including the R21 freeway, and with violent actions towards motorists. The quelling of the violent protests has been due to the efforts of both the metro police, police and Gauteng traffic members,” he added.

Among the arrestees were those suspected of being undocumented. They were all detained at Kempton Park Police Station on charges of public violence and the suspected undocumented persons were attended to by home affairs officials to verify their status.

The police will continue monitoring of the volatile area.

