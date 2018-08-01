Two JMPD officers arrested for R20 bribe

Two Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers who graduated from the law enforcement’s academy six months ago have been arrested for allegedly accepting a R20 bribe from a motorist.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the two were arrested in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday.
“Members of Internal Affairs Unit became suspicious when they saw two male JMPD officers sitting inside a car belonging to a member of the public at the corner of Eloff Street and Pritchard Street approximately 3.30pm.
“They watched how the driver of the vehicle had put money into a bag which belongs to one of the officers. The one officer then went to put the bag against a pole,” Minnaar said.
He said the internal affairs members then intervened, and the motorist admitted to putting two R10 notes inside the bag.
Minnaar said the officers had allegedly demanded money for “cold drink” as his car licence disk had expired.
The two appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday on charges of bribery and corruption.
