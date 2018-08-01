Two JMPD officers arrested for R20 bribe

Two Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers who graduated from the law enforcement’s academy six months ago have been arrested for allegedly accepting a R20 bribe from a motorist.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the two were arrested in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday.

“Members of Internal Affairs Unit became suspicious when they saw two male JMPD officers sitting inside a car belonging to a member of the public at the corner of Eloff Street and Pritchard Street approximately 3.30pm.