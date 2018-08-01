Limpopo police officer arrested for murder

The police have seriously condemned the acts of mob violence that took place in Mphambo Village in the Malamulele area outside Giyani on Saturday, July 28, reports Letaba Herald.
“It it alleged that on the evening of Saturday, the deceased, Dennis Hlungwani, aged 37, from Mphambo village was shot several times by a warrant officer attached to the Giyani Public Order Police, who then ran away and disappeared,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.
The motive behind the incident is not clear at this stage, but ongoing investigations by the police and Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will tell.
Subsequent to the shooting, members of the community started mobilising themselves and attacked the police who reacted to the scene.
One police captain was seriously injured, and six police vehicles were damaged by the angry mob.
The police in Malamulele have since opened cases of murder and malicious damage to properties.
The warrant officer allegedly involved in this murder incident has since been arrested.
Photo: SAPS
The suspects who went on the rampage, assaulting a police officer and damaging state properties are still being sought.
Police investigations are still continuing.
“Community members are warned and cautioned to refrain and stop taking the law into their own hands as this practice continues to destroy the spirit of Community Policing,” said General Ledwaba.
