Brightwater Commons becomes Ferndale on Republic

The Moolman Group, in partnership with the PHG Group and Braam van Huyssteen, welcomed guests to the groundbreaking ceremony of Ferndale on Republic, previously known as the Brightwater Commons, on Tuesday, reports Randburg Sun.

Pieter Lombaard, the CEO of Moolman Group, explained the redevelopments.

“This project, in contrast to previous endeavours, is a complete redevelopment, which will focus specifically on community shopping. Once completed, Ferndale on Republic will be ‘unrecognisable’, managed with attention to detail, and completely repositioned to benefit both retailers and shoppers alike.”

Co-owner of the centre Braam van Huyssteen added: “Republic Road and the area surrounding is so busy, and this is a huge opportunity to offer something truly valuable to the local community.”

Ferndale on Republic will boast impressive national brands and stores in response to an obvious gap in the densely populated market of 36 000 households in the area.

The mixed-use development improves sustainability and is about 53 000m² in total, and half of that will be used for the community shopping centre. You can still expect to see some familiar names at the centre, such as Pick n Pay, Ignite Gym, and Clicks, but the centre is excited to welcome new shops such as Checkers and Dis-Chem, which will anchor the newly redeveloped attraction.

In addition, Ferndale on Republic will grow more retail opportunities, featuring a strong restaurant offering with restaurants such as Spur, Panarottis, Ocean Basket, and Roman’s Pizza joining.

The tenant mix will be further complemented by PNA, Crazy Plastics, Baby Boom, and Crazy Pets, while welcoming back the likes of Pep, Ackermans, and Pick n Pay Clothing.

Furthermore, a large area has been dedicated to office and studio space for Urban Brew Studios.

“We are confident that our calculated efforts will invert any undesirable perceptions, and we are looking forward to the successful completion of this exciting project, which is set to become a landmark development in Randburg,” said Lombaard.

Ferndale on Republic is set for completion in September 2019.

