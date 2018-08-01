Malema under fire for ‘assault rifle’ shots at birthday bash

A video that emerged on Tuesday night of EFF leader Julius Malema firing what looks like a high-powered automatic rifle into the air at his party’s fifth birthday celebration gathering in the Eastern Cape on Saturday has generated damnation as well as limited support.

The party told News24 that their leader had been firing in “simulation” at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

This cannot be confirmed. Had it been live ammunition, it would have been illegal, since firing blindly into the air in a built-up area carries the risk that the bullets will descend and unintentionally strike someone.

Others have also criticised the EFF for promoting political violence. After firing the gun, Malema high-fives a laughing advocate Dali Mpofu, the party’s chairperson.

Even some EFF members have, however, questioned the behaviour, with those who defend their commander-in-chief appearing to do so primarily by accepting the explanation that the shots were not real and fired in “simulation”.

News24 identified the man Malema hands the rifle to as Bluff security company owner Adriaan Snyman. Snyman denied being “aware of anything”, which casts doubt on whether it really was a pre-planned simulation.

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) eThekwini Region wants the police to probe Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) leader Julius Malema who is seen in a video clip firing a gun in the air at a rally.

The eThekwini ANC Youth League wants Malema charged under the Firearms Control Act.

“It is the considered view of the ANC Youth League that this behaviour was unsafe, irresponsible and was also in contravention of section 120(7) of the Firearms Control Act of 2000,” said the league on Wednesday in a statement attributed to eThekwini region spokesperson Thulisa Ndlela.

“We, therefore, call upon law enforcement agencies to investigate this conduct. Even for a morally compromised fellow like Julius Malema, such conduct is unacceptable and must be condemned.

“The ANC Youth League is concerned that such a public display of reckless behaviour will undermine the efforts made in fighting violent crime in our society.”

Political reporter Samkele Maseko asked Malema on Twitter if he wasn’t indirectly promoting political violence, but Malema is yet to respond.

@Julius_S_Malema what is this rifle that you were firing at the @EFFSouthAfrica 5th Anniversary at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium during the After Party of Rally. Are you not indirectly promoting political violence ? #Politicalkillings #EFFTurns5 pic.twitter.com/YLoRvuUxiu — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) July 31, 2018

Many others have thrown in their two cents though.

What rifle? Don’t you know Toys’ r us? Do you have kids? pic.twitter.com/qoLfAoMkWy — K.E.J. Nkabinde (@KEJNkabinde) July 31, 2018

Yes that's how we celebrate even in funerals we do like that — Nkanyiso Ngqulunga (@Nkanyiso_ngqulu) July 31, 2018

But fighter this is wrong. — Siphosenkosi Yimba (@siphoyimba) July 31, 2018

Aw im dissapointed, I really love my party but this is wrong. — Siphosenkosi Yimba (@siphoyimba) July 31, 2018

What I know he already have a good answer to this…the guy he is extremely smart to do this not knowing how to respond to it. — Khoma.com (@KhomaCom) August 1, 2018

Thuggery at its best — Walter Dimama (@walterdimama) July 31, 2018

He must be invistigated for discharging firearm in public. — Rathipa lordwell (@Mamokwee) July 31, 2018

Why haven't the police arrested Julius Malema for discharging an assault rifle in public? pic.twitter.com/VadFs8eIpe — Themba Radebe (@_uBhungane) July 31, 2018

Two Men

Two Pictures The first is Julius Malema firing an assault rifle at the EFF’s Anniversary after party. The second Cyril Ramaphosa who dropped the rand this evening, increased fuel, and currently presiding over the most number of unemployed people ever in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/zunRndXzt3 — Luyolo Mphithi (@LuyoloMphithi) July 31, 2018

Someone can't just fire a rifle in public like that is reckless behavior from a leader Modimi — sindile (@sindilemaleka) August 1, 2018

If Julius Malema gets away with discharging a rifle in public then everyone must be free to do it without being charged. We are all equal before the law! pic.twitter.com/ZtItylRW5S — Vincent (@Da_Vince2) August 1, 2018

@Julius_S_Malema can I see your assault rifle gun license please? — ConcernedSAfrican (@ConcernSAfrica) August 1, 2018