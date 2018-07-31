WATCH: EFF councillors ‘heavily assaulted’ in Rustenburg

An EFF member’s video retweeted by party leader Julius Malema shows an alleged violent confrontation at the Rustenburg municipality between EFF councillors and municipal security.

According to the party, they had raised concerns about not receiving the agenda of Tuesday’s council meeting and were then “heavily assaulted” when they complained.

The councillors involved were reportedly the EFF’s Councillor Motswane, as well as Jane Mpolokeng and Philip Mtombeni.

Mpolokeng was “arrested for [having’ raised concerns about them not receiving the agenda of today’s Council as contemplated in par. 10(1) of the council Rules of Order”, the party said.

EFF Cllr Motswane, Jane Mpolokeng and Philip Mtombeni were heavily assaulted by security of Rustenburg Municipality and Jane Mpolokeng arrested for raised concerns about them not receiving the agenda of today's Council as contemplated in par. 10(1) of the council Rules of Order. pic.twitter.com/0Msf9zf0sQ — Keobakile Babuile (@KBabuile) July 31, 2018

Some of the responses to the videos suggested the party may have been exaggerating the heavy-handedness of security, while others said the EFF was now just getting some of its own medicine.

those women are just violent from what am seeing, there is no assault from a law point of view, even in shops they have reserved admission and ifu dont comply u will be removed in the same manner if u show resilience like that — Lord Walex (@walexer) July 31, 2018

Being pushed out the door means being heavily assaulted???????????????? pic.twitter.com/hEmlehCTPT — winile (@winzab) July 31, 2018

This woman is behaving like a hooligan, no wonder she was forced out like that — Tshilidzi (@CeciliaMunyai) July 31, 2018

Exactly how eff treats everyone else that doesn't agree with them. Not so nice now is it? — Truth Be Told (@TruthBtoldSa) July 31, 2018

Very sad. Security were probably family of those beaten up by EFF goons in East London. Violence begets violence. — Richard Spoor (@Richard_Spoor) July 31, 2018

Others took the women’s side.

Look at those two useless men next to her they can’t even help the poor woman. — Mfanafuthi Biyela (@Phathizwe_RSA) July 31, 2018

This is bull, how can men mishandle amwoman like this???? — Madimetja Shadung (@JosephShadung1) July 31, 2018