South Africa 31.7.2018 11:04 pm

WATCH: EFF councillors ‘heavily assaulted’ in Rustenburg

Citizen reporter

Some responses have said the party may be exaggerating the violence, while others have urged the party to bring charges.

An EFF member’s video retweeted by party leader Julius Malema shows an alleged violent confrontation at the Rustenburg municipality between EFF councillors and municipal security.

According to the party, they had raised concerns about not receiving the agenda of Tuesday’s council meeting and were then “heavily assaulted” when they complained.

The councillors involved were reportedly the EFF’s Councillor Motswane, as well as Jane Mpolokeng and Philip Mtombeni.

Mpolokeng was “arrested for [having’ raised concerns about them not receiving the agenda of today’s Council as contemplated in par. 10(1) of the council Rules of Order”, the party said.

Some of the responses to the videos suggested the party may have been exaggerating the heavy-handedness of security, while others said the EFF was now just getting some of its own medicine.

Others took the women’s side.

