Business 31.7.2018 07:08 pm

Taxi fares to increase by as much as R20

Robinson Nqola

Fares will increase from Wednesday, Santaco has announced ‘with regret’.

Taxi commuters will pay up to R20 more per trip from 1 August, the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) announced on Tuesday, reports the Pretoria East Rekord.

Santaco spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa said in a statement the “increase for a local trip will be between R1 to R10 and up to R20 for a long-distance trip”.

Molelekwa said the increases followed months of fuel price hikes and a levy increase.

“The increase will be reviewed in June next year,” he said.

“Santaco regrets the impact of these increases on the commuters ,especially the poor, but unless they are effected, many taxi operators will struggle to stay in business.”

