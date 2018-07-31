 
South Africa 31.7.2018 04:17 pm

Part of University of Pretoria building on fire

Kayla van Petegem
Image: Pretoria Moot Rekord

Roads have been closed and motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

A fire broke out at the medical building of the University of Pretoria in the Moot on Tuesday afternoon, reports Pretoria Moot Rekord.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Johan Pieterse said the fire broke out at about 2.51pm on the corner of Soutpansberg and Steve Biko roads.

He said the fire originated in an air-conditioning unit.

“Our teams are currently on scene to try and gain access to the room to extinguish the fire,” he said.

Pieterse said roads had been closed, and motorists were advised to use alternative routes.

Rufus Engelbrecht of Best Care ambulance services said two students were being treated on scene and would be transported to hospital.

