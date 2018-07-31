Part of University of Pretoria building on fire

A fire broke out at the medical building of the University of Pretoria in the Moot on Tuesday afternoon, reports Pretoria Moot Rekord.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Johan Pieterse said the fire broke out at about 2.51pm on the corner of Soutpansberg and Steve Biko roads.

READ MORE: Factory fire in Kempton Park damages neighbouring buildings

He said the fire originated in an air-conditioning unit.

“Our teams are currently on scene to try and gain access to the room to extinguish the fire,” he said.

Pieterse said roads had been closed, and motorists were advised to use alternative routes.

Rufus Engelbrecht of Best Care ambulance services said two students were being treated on scene and would be transported to hospital.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android