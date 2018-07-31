Men stoned, shot and burnt beyond recognition by Alex mob

The South African Police Service has opened a murder docket after two men were stoned, shot and burnt beyond recognition on Sunday, Alex News reports.

According to Alexandra Police Station spokesperson Captain Stephen Malatjie, police were called to attend to an incident in which the two men had been killed. “I can confirm that a case of murder has been opened after two men were killed in what is suspected to be mob justice on 3rd Avenue on Sunday evening,” said Malatjie.

An eyewitness told Alex News the pair were stoned and burned after they allegedly tried to sell stolen goods to someone who happened to be the owner of the valuables.

This is the second incident of the same nature in less than a month, after a man accused of terrorising the community was torched and the other rescued by police on June 21 on London Road.

Malatjie has urged members of the community not to take the law into their own hands and to contact the police if they witness incidents of mob justice.

