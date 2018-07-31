Zahara stabbed by beggar in Strubens Valley

Honeydew police in Johannesburg have confirmed that a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) has been opened against a suspect who allegedly stabbed musician Zahara, Roodepoort Northsider reports.
The Loliwe hit maker’s was apparently stabbed in the arm by a beggar while she was reaching to give a ‘bystander’ some money from her car.
READ MORE: I feel like I’m being robbed, says emotional Zahara
Police spokesperson Captain Balan Muthan told Roodepoort Northsider that a case was being investigated.
The incident is said to have taken place outside the premises of a shopping centre in Strubens Valley last Tuesday.
The incident caused Zahara to postpone her overseas music concert. In a social media post where she shared photos of the stabbing, she lamented how people had lost the spirit of Ubuntu.
Zahara had to postpone her Mandela Tour to October.
SRT Security, the security company operating at the shopping centre, has advised patrons and motorists not to hand out freebies to the beggars on the streets, as some of them had different intentions. “People must stop giving money, food and clothes to the beggars because they will keep coming back for more,” warned Maggie Bezuidenhout, the operations manager of the security company.
Maggie further warned motorists to not entertain the beggars by opening their car window for them, as it is believed that these beggars are the eyes and ears of the criminals in the community.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android