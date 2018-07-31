 
South Africa 31.7.2018 12:14 pm

NPA says it hasn’t seen evidence against Grace Mugabe

Citizen reporter
Zimbabwe’s former first lady Grace Mugabe is being investigated. Trong Khiem Nguyen/Flickr

According to reports, police investigations into assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm are ongoing.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which is yet to decide on whether former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe should be prosecuted for assault if she were to set foot in South Africa again, says it has not seen the evidence against Mugabe.

According to information shared on social media by reporter Karyn Maughan, the police investigation into the alleged assault by Mugabe is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Afrikaner lobby group AfriForum said if the NPA decided to not pursue charges of assault against Mugabe, then the group would attempt a bid to privately prosecute her, Maughan further reported.

“[The group], however, admits there’s ‘uncertainty’ over how a private prosecutor can seek the extradition of an accused. BUT it’s adamant a procedure for this should be developed.”

Then international relations minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane made the decision to grant Mugabe diplomatic immunity from prosecution after being charged for assaulting South African model Gabriella Engels last year, a decision the South Gauteng High Court yesterday described as “a fundamental and fatal legal error”.

Mugabe allegedly assaulted Engels with an extension cord at a Sandton hotel on August 13, 2017, leading to Engels suffering facial scars.

The judge found the minister’s decision to be inconsistent with the Constitution, and ordered that it be reviewed and set aside. The minister was ordered to pay the costs of applicants in both cases, as well as legal fees.

Dirco – now headed by Lindiwe Sisulu – said it would study the judgment and decide on a course of action.

