NPA says it hasn’t seen evidence against Grace Mugabe

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which is yet to decide on whether former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe should be prosecuted for assault if she were to set foot in South Africa again, says it has not seen the evidence against Mugabe.

According to information shared on social media by reporter Karyn Maughan, the police investigation into the alleged assault by Mugabe is ongoing.

Don’t expect to see #GraceMugabe in court any time soon. NPA says it hasn’t even seen the evidence against her and is yet to decide whether she should actually be prosecuted for assault. Police say assault investigation not yet finalized. There is no timeframe for completion. — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) July 31, 2018

Meanwhile, Afrikaner lobby group AfriForum said if the NPA decided to not pursue charges of assault against Mugabe, then the group would attempt a bid to privately prosecute her, Maughan further reported.

“[The group], however, admits there’s ‘uncertainty’ over how a private prosecutor can seek the extradition of an accused. BUT it’s adamant a procedure for this should be developed.”

Afriforum says it’ll seek to launch a private prosecution against #GraceMugabe if state fails to charge her – but admits there’s “uncertainty” over how a private prosecutor can seek the extradition of an accused.

BUT it’s adamant a procedure for this should be developed. — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) July 31, 2018

Then international relations minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane made the decision to grant Mugabe diplomatic immunity from prosecution after being charged for assaulting South African model Gabriella Engels last year, a decision the South Gauteng High Court yesterday described as “a fundamental and fatal legal error”.

Mugabe allegedly assaulted Engels with an extension cord at a Sandton hotel on August 13, 2017, leading to Engels suffering facial scars.

The judge found the minister’s decision to be inconsistent with the Constitution, and ordered that it be reviewed and set aside. The minister was ordered to pay the costs of applicants in both cases, as well as legal fees.

Dirco – now headed by Lindiwe Sisulu – said it would study the judgment and decide on a course of action.

ALSO READ: Grace Mugabe judgment brings ‘exciting legal scenarios’

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.