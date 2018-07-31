Gautrain releases contingency plan as strike enters second day

Gautrain has announced contingency plans for essential train and bus services as a wage dispute between the United National Transport Union (Untu) and Gautrain enters its second day, Rosebank Killarney Gazette reports.

Gautrain has announced there will be train services during the peak period between Sandton and OR Tambo, stopping at Rhodesfield.

These trains will be leaving at 36-minute intervals. A bus service will operate between Sandton and Rhodesfield and between Rhodesfield and OR Tambo from 9am until 4pm. For the bus trips, there will be a fixed fare of R21.

Gautrain employees who are a part of Untu began striking yesterday, July 30, and are set to continue today. Commuters who normally make use of the Gautrain are advised to find alternative modes of transport.

On Monday, striking workers were preventing buses from exiting the depot, and as such, buses scheduled for the airport service as well as Centurion, Sandton and Park stations were delayed.

According to the union, members voted to participate in a mass strike during a mass meeting on July 23. The union is demanding a 10% salary increase‚ a housing allowance of R1 600‚ a transport allowance of R800‚ night shift to be increased by 10% and a R20 000 incentive bonus for all employees.

The operator of Gautrain, Bombela, has offered an 8.5% increase across the board and no incentive bonus.

The union says the decision to embark on a strike comes after the union’s acting general secretary, Neels Haasbroket and deputy general secretary Pieter Greyling were issued with a certificate of nonresolution of the wage dispute by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Gautrain also said it would reimburse commuters for the amount of travel days disrupted by the strike. Those wishing to claim money back must apply for a refund online, by registering an account and linking it to the commuter’s Gautrain card.

