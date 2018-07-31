 
menu
South Africa 31.7.2018 10:49 am

ANC’s Tshwane boss ‘threatened to shoot and kill’ his treasurer – report

Citizen reporter
ANC Tshwane regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa shortly after being elected. Picture: Twitter/Aaron Maluleka

ANC Tshwane regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa shortly after being elected. Picture: Twitter/Aaron Maluleka

The ANC’s recent provincial elective conference apparently had a very heated argument that allegedly got ugly fast.

Tshwane police have confirmed to The Star that another top ANC leader finds himself embroiled in a woman abuse scandal, just in time for the start of Women’s Month in August.

Kgosi Maepa, the newly elected Tshwane regional chairperson, allegedly swore at and threatened to shoot and kill treasurer Simphiwe Mbatha on July 19 during the delegate registration process prior to the recent Gauteng ANC provincial congress.

The police confirmed she had opened a case of intimidation against him and they were investigating.

Mbatha wrote a letter to the Gauteng ANC Women’s League asking for protection from Maepa.

The altercation between the two reportedly related to a voting delegate, whose registration Mbatha questioned. The delegate’s credentials were apparently eventually accepted.

Maepa reportedly threatened her, calling her “stupid” and saying he had “guns in his boot” … that he would “shoot and kill” her … and “because he has lots of money” he would allegedly pay off the police to make the case go away.

Mbatha reportedly told him she wasn’t scared of him.

The police are yet to make any arrests and are still investigating.

Maepa dismissed the claims entirely, admitting only that he had spoken to Mbatha about the invalid registration of a Tshwane delegate.

“There are people who want to make something out of nothing,” he was quoted as saying.

The women’s league said they were supporting Mbatha.

Related Stories
Are Western Cape people not ‘our people’? asks Mangosuthu Buthelezi 3.8.2018
Suspension of Pietermaritzburg city manager welcomed 3.8.2018
Velile Present loses docket battle 3.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.