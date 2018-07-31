CIT heist accused from Luthuli House back in court

Errol Velile Present, former employee at ANC headquarters Luthuli House, is scheduled for court on Tuesday to apply for bail.

The axed ANC member, implicated in three cash-in-transit heists, is expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrates’ Court after his arrest among four other suspects.

The men were arrested and charged with armed robbery and the possession of hijacked vehicles on July 6 and 7.

Hijacked vehicles were recovered, and two of them were linked to heists outside a Capitec Bank in Soweto earlier this month.

The ANC dismissed Present from the party after his arrest and court appearance.

“The allegations for which Mr Errol Velile Present was arrested for and the charges proffered against him are of serious nature that the organisation had to exercise rules provided for in the ANC personnel manual, terminating his service with immediate effect,” the party said.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, of the DA, also confirmed the link between Luthuli House and Present.

Present was asked by the ANC to provide reasons why his party membership should not be terminated, but this request may just be at the bottom of the accused’s to-do list.