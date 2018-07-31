 
menu
South Africa 31.7.2018 11:23 am

Letaba Hospital employee stabbed by lover at work

Tintswalo Shipalana
MEC for Health in Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, visiting with the stabbed employee in ICU ward.

MEC for Health in Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, visiting with the stabbed employee in ICU ward.

The young mother of four is recovering in an ICU ward after being stabbed 15 times by her partner at the hospital on Monday morning.

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba seriously condemned the acts of domestic violence during her visit at Letaba Hospital on Monday, she told the Letaba Herald.

READ MORE: WATCH: Doctors of Malamulele Hospital strike for better working conditions

This comes after a horrific stabbing incident.

It is alleged the victim’s lover walked into the Letaba Hospital on Monday morning and stabbed the woman 15 times.

The surgical unit of the hospital acted swiftly to save her life. She is now in a serious but stable condition in ICU.

Ramathuba explained that her department is working to establish how the lover gained access to the hospital with a dangerous weapon.

“Our security system is found wanting,” Ramathuba explained.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Oudtshoorn matriculant stabbed to death 3.8.2018
KZN schoolboy accused of murder out on bail 16.4.2018
PTA man pleads guilty to attempted murder 9.4.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.