Letaba Hospital employee stabbed by lover at work

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba seriously condemned the acts of domestic violence during her visit at Letaba Hospital on Monday, she told the Letaba Herald.

This comes after a horrific stabbing incident.

It is alleged the victim’s lover walked into the Letaba Hospital on Monday morning and stabbed the woman 15 times.

The surgical unit of the hospital acted swiftly to save her life. She is now in a serious but stable condition in ICU.

Ramathuba explained that her department is working to establish how the lover gained access to the hospital with a dangerous weapon.

“Our security system is found wanting,” Ramathuba explained.

