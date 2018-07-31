Scammers strike gold with confusion around new Sassa cards

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has been made aware of social grant beneficiaries being deceived to take fraudulent bank cards.

The fraudsters spread wrong information, claiming the Sassa card will not have money from August 1 and offering an alternative card, reports Tembisan.

READ MORE: PSA, lawyers meeting over Sassa ‘contempt of court’

Sassa assured all social grant beneficiaries the glitches experienced at the beginning of July had been resolved and their grant money would be on the new gold card as from August 1.

Beneficiaries have been warned to not listen to people giving them wrong information regarding the new Sassa card, and have been urged to make enquiries by visiting their nearest Sassa office, an existing paypoint or nearby post offices.