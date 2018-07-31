Still no breakthrough in Pretoria East biker hit-and-run

Police have not made any progress in the case of a 29-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run incident nearly two months ago, Pretoria East Rekord reports.

Jean Goosen was hit by a car on May 26 while he and a friend were driving near the N4/N1 intersection.

No witnesses have come forward to provide police with information on the vehicle involved.

“We have still not made any breakthrough,” said police spokesperson Captain Jan Sepato.

Police found that the surveillance camera near the scene was not functioning on the day of the accident, while the camera before the scene was facing the opposite direction.

“As a result, we could trace the cars that travelled near where the incident took place,” he said.

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated.

Sepato has urged anyone with information to contact Constable Michael Mashilo on 076 249 8733 or the station’s branch commander on 082 822 8218.

