Attempted cash-in-transit heist in KZN north

Reports of an attempted cash-in-transit (CIT) heist on the Nquthu/Dundee road, about 10km on the Dundee side of the Buffalo River Bridge, were received by Northern KZN Courier on Tuesday morning.

ALSO READ: Tshwane metro cops shocked over sergeant’s arrest for CIT heists

Motorists travelling on the road said they witnessed the cash van being shot at.

It is now alleged that the crew travelling in the CIT van repelled the robbers by shooting at them in retaliation.

Motorists travelling on the road said the van was attacked by a group of men travelling in a vehicle about 10km on the Dundee side of the Buffalo River bridge.

The gunmen retreated once the van crew fired at them and fled the scene. No injuries or cash loss were reported. P0lice are still on the scene and a section of the road is closed, motorists say.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android