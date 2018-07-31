 
menu
South Africa 31.7.2018 11:25 am

Attempted cash-in-transit heist in KZN north

CNS Reporter

The crew driving the cash-in-transit van allegedly opened fire in retaliation, causing the robbers to flee.

Reports of an attempted cash-in-transit (CIT) heist on the Nquthu/Dundee road, about 10km on the Dundee side of the Buffalo River Bridge, were received by Northern KZN Courier on Tuesday morning.

ALSO READ: Tshwane metro cops shocked over sergeant’s arrest for CIT heists

Motorists travelling on the road said they witnessed the cash van being shot at.

It is now alleged that the crew travelling in the CIT van repelled the robbers by shooting at them in retaliation.

Motorists travelling on the road said the van was attacked by a group of men travelling in a vehicle about 10km on the Dundee side of the Buffalo River bridge.

The gunmen retreated once the van crew fired at them and fled the scene. No injuries or cash loss were reported. P0lice are still on the scene and a section of the road is closed, motorists say.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
As Cele announces progress in CIT heist arrests, another heist happens 3.8.2018
Fidelity recovers portion of money stolen in Mpumalanga CIT heist 3.8.2018
KZN Eskom building evacuated following bomb threat 2.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.