South Africa 31.7.2018 05:00 pm

Load shedding is under way again, until 10pm

Citizen reporter
Picture: iStock

This will be the first round of load shedding for Eskom in about a month.

Eskom announced on Tuesday that rotational stage 1 load shedding would be implemented again on Tuesday night between 5pm and 10pm.

Consumers were advised to check load shedding schedules on Eskom’s website or their relevant municipal portal.

Eskom warned on Monday that South Africans should expect load shedding after workers at some of its plants downed tools amid tensions between the power utility and trade unions over the payment of performance bonuses for the past financial year.

“Customers are advised to plan on the assumption that load shedding will take place and are encouraged to check their load shedding schedules on the Eskom and their municipal website,” Eskom said in a statement.

The cash-strapped utility said it was talking to union leaders to try and negotiate an end to the impasse.

Workers are demanding 12 percent of their annual salaries as a once-off bonus as part of the wage negotiations which had yet to resolved two months after it started. 

