VIDEOS: Something’s floating in my Coke; spaza shop food questioned

The authenticity of products bought from spaza shops in townships throughout the country is being questioned.

Products bought from ‘my friend’ – a term used to refer to foreign nationals who have mushrooming shops in townships nationwide – are being examined.

In videos, the quality of bread and two bottles of branded cooldrinks have many on social media crying foul.

In the first video, a woman questions the quality of bread she has had for longer than two weeks. The woman claims ‘Pakistanis’, another word referring to small shop owners in townships, sold her the loaf of white bread, which after more than two weeks has maintained its shape.

The woman goes on to say the bread remained intact despite the time and date difference.

“This bread I bought more than two weeks ago at a spaza shop, ‘my friend’s spazas’. It’s still fresh, it’s still bouncy, there’s is no odour, there’s no mould, there’s nothing. It’s still as I bought it. It seems, what they do is they changed packaging, and they buy these bread from wherever they buy it from, in bulk. They change it [packaging] every week and you think you’re buying fresh bread but clearly it’s not.”

The unnamed woman did a test on the “non-changing” bread. She immersed it in water for more than two hours. The bread, according to the woman, did not change or break apart. Instead, it was almost sponge-like.

She ends the footage saying “we are dying a slow death.”

In the second video, something appears to be floating inside a sealed Coca-Cola bottle. The people in the video shine a cellphone torch behind the Coke bottle.

They shake the bottle and after a few seconds small floating substances appear in the lit part of the dark Coke liquid. The people in the video can be heard shouting in disbelief.

“This is wrong,” says one of the women. The cooldrink somehow had a sealed top, which is usually a firm sign to indicate the beverage has not been tampered with.

In another video. A Fanta-type drink is also tested. A piece of paper is placed in the drink. The paper appears to absorb the orange colour.