Library nearly burnt down during violent Kimberley protests

Protesting community members from the Sol Plaatjie Municipality, Kimberley, attempted to burn down a library in the area during violent protests calling for the removal of two municipal officials blamed by protesters for an increase in electricity tariffs.

EWN reports that the situation remains tense in the area and that the violent protests have resulted in the closure of 75 schools today.

The municipality’s spokesperson told the publication that protesters attempted to burn down the library but the municipality’s fire department went to the scene to put out the fire.

The spokesperson said the violent protest action has also led to road closures, with the situation in the area remaining tense.

The police are reportedly at the scene.

According to media reports, residents are protesting following the municipality’s mayor Mangaliso Matika refusing to step down after he was removed through an urgent motion of no confidence last week.

The Citizen reported that Matika’s removal came amid growing calls for him to step down.

Protesters had threatened to bring the city to a standstill if Matika was not removed.

Violent protests have blighted the city for the past two weeks.

The chief financial officer, Lydia Mahloko, and municipal manager Goolam Akharwaray had also earlier been placed on precautionary suspension following violent service delivery protests in Kimberley over high electricity tariffs, this publication further reported.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.