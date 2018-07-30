 
South Africa 30.7.2018 02:00 pm

SUV crashes through wall and nearly ends up in pool

Riaan van Zyl
The SUV was on South Road heading towards Hazel Street when the driver apparently lost control.

One Roodepoort resident has a lot less wall left after a Suzuki bashed its way into his yard.

A Suzuki sports utility vehicle (SUV) nearly ended up in a residential swimming pool on Monday morning after the driver lost control, reports the Roodepoort Record.

The accident happened at about 10am on the corner of South Road and Hazel Street in Roodepoort. According to an eyewitness, the SUV was on South Road heading towards Hazel Street when the driver apparently lost control.

It crashed through the wall of the corner house, and ended up mere centimetres from the swimming pool.

.

The accident scene was a short distance from the closure point of South Road where the road is collapsing.

No one was injured in the accident.

