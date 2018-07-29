Tips to survive Monday’s Gautrain strike

Many Gautrain commuters will have to find alternate transport today as a United National Transport Union (Untu) strike is expected to start.

However, some trains will still be running, with limited service, for those who wish to try their luck.

This is after the union and Bombela Operating Company (BOC), which operates the Gautrain, could not agree on wage increases last week. So far only Monday has been announced as day of strike action.

The train service came up with a contingency plan for the disruptions on Sunday evening. Only a handful of trains will be operating, with no journeys taking place outside of peak hours (ie, no trains between 9am and 4pm).

Only the Sandton, Centurion and Park Stations will be open today. Passengers travelling from OR Tambo airport and Rhodesfield will have to make do with a replacement bus service.

No other stations or services will be operational, Gautrain has said.

Train timetable:

The limited services on the previously mentioned routes will only be working during peak hours from 5:45am to 9am, and 4pm – 7pm.

Between 5:45 and 9:00; & 16:00 and 19:00 trains will run in both directions.

Centurion – Sandton: Trains will run every 12 minutes.

Trains will run every 12 minutes. Sandton – Park Station: Trains will run every 20 minutes.

Replacement bus service (at a fixed-fare cost of R21 per stop on the route):

Sandton – Rhodesfield: 5:45 – 19:00.

5:45 – 19:00. Rhodesfield – OR Tambo: 5:45 – 19:00.

According to Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager, on July 17 the BOC offered an increase of 7% across the board (on basic salary and allowances), plus medical aid contribution of 50% and a collective bonus target of R8 000 per employee per year [which equates to an overall increase of the bargaining unit of 8.6%] or an increase of 8.5% across the board (on basic salary and allowances), as well as medical aid contributions of 55% but without a bonus [equates to an overall increase of the bargaining unit of 8.4%].

The union wants a 10% salary increase‚ a housing allowance of R1 600‚ a transport allowance of R800‚ night shift pay to be increased by 10% and a R20 000 incentive bonus for all employees.

Yesterday, the union’s general secretary, Steve Harris, said: “BOC claims it pays all profit from the Gautrain to a French-owned company, but won’t disclose what the profits are.

“Most BOC employees can’t afford housing as they don’t qualify for RDP houses as they earn above the threshold, but they don’t qualify for or cannot afford a bond to buy a home. The earliest shift starts at 3am and those working these shifts can’t afford to rent in the mostly upmarket areas next to the Gautrain.”

Nayager said the BOC would try to implement a reduced service.

The union’s demands include:

10% basic pay increase

R1 600 housing allowance

R800 transport allowance

Incentive bonuses of up to R20 000 for all employees

According to Untu deputy general secretary Pieter Greyling: “The union’s demands are based on the current global economic recession, which has a devastating impact on the daily lives of all our members. BOC is offering Untu members an 8.5% salary increase across the board, but does not want to pay an incentive bonus.”

Information about refunds:

Ticket offices at all stations will be closed. Passengers can, however, still use ticket vending machines to load value; they can also use the Gautrain website or app.

Passengers with monthly or weekly train products will be refunded for lost trips.

