Principal blames miniskirts for high number of school pregnancies

A grade 12 Limpopo teenager who gave birth to triplets earlier this year was one of at least 28 pregnant pupils from Molautsi Secondary School, outside Polokwane in Limpopo.

Many of the pupils here say they see nothing wrong with dating school teachers or wearing revealing outfits to school.

The Citizen was greeted by a group of girls wearing miniskirts on Friday.

Asked if it was true that 28 pupils at the school were pregnant, the learners responded with a resounding “yes!”

“This one you see here on the picture is our classmate. She gave birth to triplets early this year. The father is still coming to school. But unfortunately, the same cannot be said about his girlfriend, who has now dropped out to look after her kids,” said a pupil on condition of anonymity.

Another pupil said; “Some of our classmates are dating teachers. The teachers promise to buy them lunches during break in exchange for sex after school.”

School principal Joseph Phaleni said the alarming pregnancy rate topped the list of discussion items during a parent meeting at the school last Wednesday.

He said the school management was concerned about the way pupils dressed to school.

“Their miniskirt uniform is against school policy. We [teachers] are supposed to lead by example,” said Phaleni.

Yesterday the provincial department of health said the alarming rate of pregnancies at Molautsi school raised the further question as to whether school pupils uses condoms during sex.

Limpopo’s health spokesperson, Nil Shikwambane, said they had advised school pupils to refrain from sex.

“We are working hand in glove with the department of education to make sure that the message sinks in.

Meanwhile, the education department described the Molautsi situation as an isolated one, and said other schools had policies to prevent and deal with such problems.

