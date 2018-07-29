Two dead after taxi and car collide

Two people died and four other people were injured when a minibus taxi and a car collided on the N1 in Johannesburg early on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded at 6am to reports of a collision in Midrand on the N1 Ben Schoeman Highway, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said in a statement posted on the Arrive Alive website.

Reports from the scene indicated that two woman in their mid 30s died and four other people sustained various injuries in the collision between a minibus taxi and a car.

All the patients were treated on the scene and transported by another private ambulance service to hospital for further treatment. All necessary authorities were on the scene to investigate, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)