 
menu
South Africa 29.7.2018 01:43 pm

Two dead after taxi and car collide

Picture: Netcare 911 via Arrive Alive.

Picture: Netcare 911 via Arrive Alive.

The accident took place on the N1 Ben Schoeman Highway in Johannesburg early on Sunday morning.

Two people died and four other people were injured when a minibus taxi and a car collided on the N1 in Johannesburg early on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded at 6am to reports of a collision in Midrand on the N1 Ben Schoeman Highway, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said in a statement posted on the Arrive Alive website.

Reports from the scene indicated that two woman in their mid 30s died and four other people sustained various injuries in the collision between a minibus taxi and a car.

All the patients were treated on the scene and transported by another private ambulance service to hospital for further treatment. All necessary authorities were on the scene to investigate, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Man found dead in car in Estcourt, KZN 25.7.2018
KZN police activate 72-hour action plan to investigate taxi murders 23.7.2018
One dead, 14 injured in Malibongwe Drive pileup 23.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.