Radio 2000 attempt to suspend Glen Lewis

Radio host and house DJ Glen Lewis was suspended on Wednesday by Radio 2000, where he has been working since April, but the suspension was quickly overturned, Sunday World has reported.

The Glenzito Superdrive host allegedly played music off his memory stick, including his own, which is a contravention of the radio station’s playlist policy.

The former Metro FM and Touch HD presenter has also been reported to the SABC internal audit for investigation alongside general manager Leuba Ramakgolo.

Lewis is reported to have gone asked Ramakgolo to intervene after he received an email from station manager Christopher Choane about his suspension.

The house DJ allegedly ignored the email, instead asking Ramakgolo to stop the suspension process, which he attempted to do only to be accused of undermining Choane, who went ahead with the suspension without a warning. Ramakgolo was allegedly furious as a result of this.

Ramakgolo then sent another email asking Choane to rescind the suspension, with the station manager opting to report the general manager as well as Lewis to internal audit for investigations.

Sources told Sunday World that Choane’s attempts at suspending Lewis will likely backfire, as the station manager did not follow the correct proceedings or give Lewis a warning.

Ramakgolo and Lewis both declined to comment.

Whether or not attempts to suspend Lewis could succeed remains to be seen.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “The SABC can confirm the nobody is under investigation and no-one has been suspended at Radio 2000 in this regard.”

