Shaka Sisulu wins R3m ‘war room’ defamation case

Celebrity and grandson of Walter Sisulu, Shaka, has successfully sued PR businesswoman Sihle Bolani for R3 million, Sunday World has reported.

The media entrepreneur and political activist sued Bolani for defamation in response to her suing the ANC for R2.2 million that she said was owed to her for her participation in the party’s election campaign.

During her case, which was dismissed, she alleged that a ‘war room’ had been set up to discredit the ANC’s opposition through a disinformation campaign, and that Sisulu had been paid millions to lead it.

In response, Sisulu sued her for defamation.

He has maintained that work done for the ANC’s campaign was as a volunteer.

“As volunteers we are not paid; all of us hundreds of thousands of volunteers participate for the love of the ANC. This is something that the ANC has appreciated and taken great pride in,” Sisulu said at the time.

READ MORE: Shaka Sisulu allegedly physically assaulted his baby mama – report

The South Gauteng High Court has now ruled in favour of Sisulu. Bolani will also be forced to pay his costs.

Sisulu said that while he was pleased with the outcome of the case, he considered the winnings “blood money” that he would invest in an initiative he is involved in called #TheDefamationFundZA which seeks to offer legal help to those attempting to repair their reputation.

“Every month I will get one person to help clear their names after being defamed on social media to pay for their legal fees and the costs of investigations,” he said.

Sisulu might have to call on #TheDefamationFundZA to help him before they can assist anyone else.

He was accused of hitting the mother of his child against a door at his Morningside, Sandton, home last year and charged with assault.

Meanwhile, Bolani claims she was not even informed of the court date and was therefore unaware of the ruling.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.