 
menu
Celebrities 29.7.2018 10:28 am

Somizi in hijacking hullabaloo

Citizen Reporter
Somizi Mhlongo. Picture Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo. Picture Instagram

Mhlongo’s friend and business partner was forced to drive around for hours with the men who hijacked the reality star’s R2 million Mercedes.

Idols judge, choreographer and all-round celeb Somizi ‘Somgaga’ Mhlongo almost lost a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon when the vehicle was hijacked in Ridgeway, Joburg South, Sunday World has reported.

Mhlongo’s friend and business partner Leeroy Sidambe was driving the car alone when he was attacked by hijackers on the Kliprivier off-ramp on the N12 highway.

The vehicle was, thankfully, later recovered in Eldorado Park, only 16km away from where the incident took place.

Sidambe says he was driving home from the Brics summit gala dinner in Sandton when the four men approached him.

The suspects are alleged to have held him hostage for hours before deciding to dump him at a Vaal informal settlement.

They also took his business and personal bank cards and withdrew roughly R21 000 from his accounts.

“When they approached me I begged them to spare my life because I have a wife and children to take care of. I asked them to take everything and not to harm me,” said Sidambe, who is undergoing counselling due to the trauma of the incident.

READ MORE: Somizi hunts for woman who called him a ‘homosexual k*****tjie’

In a separate matter, Somizi was also reported to have lodged two complaints with the SA Human Rights Commission over offensive social media posts.

The one relates to a woman named Lia Meyer who called him a “homosexual k*****tjie” on Twitter.

She denied tweeting the slur, saying her account had been hacked.

The other relates to an alleged comedian, Careless D, who posted an ‘open letter’ to Somizi and his friends in the form of a video that accused some gay men of dressing like clowns and advised them to instead dress conservatively so they would be more likely to convince straight men to “experiment” by sleeping with them.

The comedian says the entire video was meant in jest and had mistakenly been taken seriously.

READ MORE: Open letter to Somizi accuses gay people of looking like clowns

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Twitter’s weird Burger King-McDonald’s ‘beef’ invokes Bonang and Somizi 26.7.2018
‘Victim’ who fought back against would-be hijackers says he’s ‘just fine’ 25.7.2018
Somizi responds to fiancé’s cheating rumours? 24.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.