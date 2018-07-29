Somizi in hijacking hullabaloo

Idols judge, choreographer and all-round celeb Somizi ‘Somgaga’ Mhlongo almost lost a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon when the vehicle was hijacked in Ridgeway, Joburg South, Sunday World has reported.

Mhlongo’s friend and business partner Leeroy Sidambe was driving the car alone when he was attacked by hijackers on the Kliprivier off-ramp on the N12 highway.

The vehicle was, thankfully, later recovered in Eldorado Park, only 16km away from where the incident took place.

Sidambe says he was driving home from the Brics summit gala dinner in Sandton when the four men approached him.

The suspects are alleged to have held him hostage for hours before deciding to dump him at a Vaal informal settlement.

They also took his business and personal bank cards and withdrew roughly R21 000 from his accounts.

“When they approached me I begged them to spare my life because I have a wife and children to take care of. I asked them to take everything and not to harm me,” said Sidambe, who is undergoing counselling due to the trauma of the incident.

READ MORE: Somizi hunts for woman who called him a ‘homosexual k*****tjie’

In a separate matter, Somizi was also reported to have lodged two complaints with the SA Human Rights Commission over offensive social media posts.

The one relates to a woman named Lia Meyer who called him a “homosexual k*****tjie” on Twitter.

She denied tweeting the slur, saying her account had been hacked.

The other relates to an alleged comedian, Careless D, who posted an ‘open letter’ to Somizi and his friends in the form of a video that accused some gay men of dressing like clowns and advised them to instead dress conservatively so they would be more likely to convince straight men to “experiment” by sleeping with them.

The comedian says the entire video was meant in jest and had mistakenly been taken seriously.

READ MORE: Open letter to Somizi accuses gay people of looking like clowns

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.