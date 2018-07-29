NPA confirms shocking Moyane drug allegations

An affidavit submitted by one of the witnesses about suspended Sars boss Tom Moyane’s alleged assault of his son Hlekani’s girlfriend claims there is a factor in the matter no one was yet aware of – drugs.

According to the affidavit, both Moyane’s son and his girlfriend are junkies, who were high when the incident where Moyane was said to have “ninja-kicked” her occurred, Sunday World has reported.

The publication believes that this revelation is one of the reasons the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute Moyane.

NPA South Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that the claims about drugs were made.

“We can confirm that one of the witnesses stated in his affidavit that the two were drug addicts and were high,” she said.

The complainant’s mother has, however, denied the claims about her daughter while confirming them as far as Moyane’s son is concerned.

“My daughter was from school that day. Why didn’t the police notice that? I’m in the process of opening the case against (the witness) Bethuel for what he said because he was manipulated into saying those things yet he knows that it is in face Hlekani who has a problem with drugs. The boy is troubled. (His parents) kicked him out of the house on several occasions because of his addiction, and he came to live with me,” she claimed.

Hlekani could not be reached for comment while Moyane declined to comment, only saying that the publication should speak to his lawyer, Eric Mabuza, who asked: “How does this alleged incident of drug use, which is in any event an uncorroborated observation of a single witness, become a matter of public interest?”

The Sunday Times reported in May that Moyane allegedly assaulted 24-year-old Hlekani’s 17-year-old girlfriend, who is the mother of Moyane’s six-month-old grandson.

A medical report allegedly showed she suffered a bruised jaw, a cut cheek and a bruise to her stomach.

The Sunday Times quoted the young woman as accusing Moyane of kicking her “like a ninja” and “rugby tackling” her during an argument in which Moyane allegedly blamed her for his troubles and called her a witch at his house in Johannesburg.

The incident was allegedly kicked off by the teenager telling Moyane she was recording him telling her to get out of his home on her cellphone – and he then tried to grab the phone from her.

Hlekani, who is Moyane’s only son and the young woman – who can’t be named because she’s still a minor – started dating in 2016.

The woman’s mother was apparently on a call with her and heard the violent confrontation. The paper further reported that Moyane allegedly denied the woman access to her child for a month.

