General praise: Holomisa expresses support for EFF

The UDM president praised EFF leader Julius Malema’s work when it comes to land.

“We are going to work together. Malema should continue with the land issue and I will chase these corrupt leaders that misuse our pensioners’ money,” he said.

He did, however, caution those in attendance that South Africa’s land issues should be resolved legally. General @BantuHolomisa giving a message of support at the EFF 5th anniversary #EFFTurns5 pic.twitter.com/vCyIXdGcOf — #EFFTurns5 (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 28, 2018 “As we follow the process on land we must come up with the laws on how we are going to implement the regulations”, he stressed.

Holomisa lauded what he described as the cooperative nature of the EFF and UDM’s relationship.

“We have collectively achieved several victories to ensure that we build a better South Africa,” he said.

“You heeded the call for us to start talking about coalition governments. And together our collaborations have meant that the political landscape is going to change,” Holomisa added.

While the UDM have worked in coalition with various parties, Holomisa has been vocal about what he sees as the failure of the DA-led coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay.

On July 12 he told Talk Radio 702 that despite efforts by DA leader Mmusi Maimane to present a united front, the UDM and other political parties in the municipality have not agreed with the DA’s budget proposals.

His problems with the DA in Nelson Mandela Bay make him a natural EFF ally, as the red berets have turned on Trollip and the DA leadership in the area since their controversial decision to support a coalition that allowed Maimane’s party to gain power in the previously ANC-held municipality.

The EFF have attempted several times this year to remove mayor Athol Trollip through motions of confidence that have failed.

But Holomisa highlighted that, while UDM and EFF may have enemies in common, their main target should be the ruling party.

“The voters should give us a chance to rid South Africa of all its problems because the ANC cannot self-correct”, he told the capacity crowd at the red berets’ fifth birthday bash.

